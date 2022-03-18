StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.
NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.28.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
