StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

