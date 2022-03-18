StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

