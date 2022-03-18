StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

