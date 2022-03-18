StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

