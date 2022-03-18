Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of EPAM Systems Call Options (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,398 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 477% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,109 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $273.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.52. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

