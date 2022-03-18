Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target to $16.00

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Limoneira by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

