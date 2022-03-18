Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

