Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 4,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,257. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $34,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after acquiring an additional 560,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.