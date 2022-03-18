Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $232.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.45 million and the highest is $238.31 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

NYSE:STVN opened at €17.30 ($19.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.97 and a 200-day moving average of €21.75. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($32.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,062,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

