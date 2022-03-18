Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $16.41

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $15.73. Stellantis shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 733 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,517,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stellantis by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stellantis by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,072,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stellantis by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after buying an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.