Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-5.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

