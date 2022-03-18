State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.