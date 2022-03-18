State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

