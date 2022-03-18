State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,620 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EQT were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 165.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

