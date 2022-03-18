State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 30,259 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $27.58 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

