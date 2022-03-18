Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after buying an additional 318,262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 377,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 81,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 290,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.