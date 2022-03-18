Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.15.

SBUX stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

