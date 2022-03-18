Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.30. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

SBLK opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.64%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.