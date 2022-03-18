Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.62.

NYSE STN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 101,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,479. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. Stantec has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Stantec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

