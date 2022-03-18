SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Cut to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

SSRM opened at C$27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.93. The company has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

