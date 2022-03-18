SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.54

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 9252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.
The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.
About SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
