Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 10,166 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65.

On Monday, March 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

