Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,246 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $90,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $84,514.14.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64.

On Friday, December 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

