Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) Stock Price Up 131,328.6%

Shares of Spirits Cap Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBEVD – Get Rating) rose 131,328.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $960.00 and last traded at $920.00. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $920.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.05.

Spirits Cap Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBEVD)

Spirits Cap Corp. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as Capital Beverage Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

