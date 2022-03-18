Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INN. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

