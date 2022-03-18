Spirit of America Management Corp NY Makes New Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $814.19 million, a PE ratio of -179.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

