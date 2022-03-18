Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPMYY stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.