Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SPMYY stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.
Spirent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
