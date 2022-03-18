Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXO opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.