Spire Wealth Management Has $329,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

