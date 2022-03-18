Spire Wealth Management Buys 595 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gentex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 879.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.