Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,078 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 349.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 107.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.56) to GBX 1,105 ($14.37) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.