Spire Wealth Management Buys 28 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in NVR by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,924.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,199.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,363.32 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.