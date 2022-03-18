Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,816 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,692,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 66,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $51.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

