Spire Wealth Management Acquires 377 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $149.51 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

