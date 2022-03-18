Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of SPIR traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 2.01. 2,003,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.48. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of 1.62 and a fifty-two week high of 19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.