Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.35

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.35 and traded as low as $7.84. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 198,113 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $268.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
About Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
