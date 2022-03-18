SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.97. 371,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 303,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,616,000.

