SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lifted by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after buying an additional 2,523,532 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 766,239 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,554,000.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38.
