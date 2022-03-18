SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 95.45% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $179,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

