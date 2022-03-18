SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 210.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,650. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25.

