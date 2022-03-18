Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Matthew O. Siegel Sells 97,454 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SONO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 29,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,056,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,604,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,038 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sonos by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

