Softcat (LON:SCT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.14) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,027.50 ($26.37).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,672.51 ($21.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.27). The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,588.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,831.02.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

