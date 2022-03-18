SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares during the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after buying an additional 345,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

