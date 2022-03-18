Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 210,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

