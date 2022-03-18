Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $162-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.99 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.72.

SMAR stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 36,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

