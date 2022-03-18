Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.