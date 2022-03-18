SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $437.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

