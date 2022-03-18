Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider James Douglas Young Sells 24,926 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Douglas Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $148.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

