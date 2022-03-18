SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 4%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.48. 27,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,708,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.75 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

