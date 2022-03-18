Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

SNBR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $150.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

